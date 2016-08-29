Esan must punish Oshiomhole for past marginalisation

By Gabriel Enogholase

The PDP running mate John Yakubu yesterday accused Governor Adams Oshiomhole of failing to provide N1 billion to fund the accreditation of programmes in the Ambrose Alli University while at the same time pumping N40 billion in the same period to the new university in his village.

Yakubu spoke as an Esan socio-cultural group, the Ikolo Esan, urged the Esan nation to reject the APC for the marginalisation of the area by the outgoing Oshiomhole administration.

At an interactive session in Benin weekend that was well attended by Esan sons and daughters within and outside the Edo State capital, participants agreed that the Esan nation had not fared well under the Oshiomhole’s administration and that he repeatedly ignored cries of marginalization made by the Esan people.

They accused Governor Oshiomhole of putting his Etsako nation ahead of other groups in the state in terms of developmental projects and political appointments, adding that the Esan nation was the worst hit by the lopsided appointments and projects.

Members of the Ikolo Esan hailed the PDP for nominating an Esan man, Mr. John Yakubu, as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, saying the future of Esanland was more secured under the PDP.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yakubu said Governor Oshiomhole’s plan for the Esan nation was to make them politically irrelevant, saying the September 10 governorship election presented an opportunity to Esans to unite and fight their marginalization and humiliation by the APC government.

He further briefed the people how Comrade Oshiomhole allegedly stopped the Ibore and Okhunlen erosion projects the Federal Government planned to execute in Edo Central Senatorial District, adding that the only way they could put a stop to the present marginalization was to vote for the PDP.

He said, “While Governor Oshiomhole could spend up to N40 billion in Iyamho University, he could not fund Ambrose Alli University with at least N1 billion so that the NUC would not de-accredit some of the courses there. On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof Abhulimen Richard Anao, said the reason they came together was to pursue the interests of the Esan nation and that the Esan people should have a say in the affairs of Edo State.