Enugu @ 25: A solemn moment for us – Ugwuanyi

BY FRANCIS IGATA,ENUGU

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday, declared the Sliver Jubilee celebration of Enugu State, created on August 27, 1991, a solemn moment for the people of the state following last Thursday’s murder of a Catholic Seminarian, Lazarus Nwafor, by herdsmen at Attakwu, in Nkanu West, Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The governor revealed that but for the fact that the ceremony had already been scheduled and preparations concluded, “we would have been inclined to postpone this ceremony in appreciation of the profound feelings of the people of Enugu State over the sad development which saw four other natives severely injured”.

This was even as Ugwuanyi assured the people of the unwavering determination of his administration to ensure rapid development of the rural areas as a panacea to stimulate socio-economic growth in the areas.

While addressing the mammoth crowd at the Michael Opara Square, the governor said, “Today, Enugu, the State capital, stands as one of the safest cities in Nigeria and a proud member of the elite club of 100 Resilient Cities in the world; the first and only one in Nigeria and one of the only five in Africa. It has also become the hub of the nation’s booming movie industry popularly referred to as “Nollywood”.

“As we celebrate the Silver Jubilee of Enugu State, we must in a special way, remember the courage and sacrifices of the likes of Late Chief Onyeama N’Eke, members of the Enugu Aborigines Improvement Union, the Coal miners and all other fallen heroes who lost their lives in the struggle for justice in the society.

“You will recall that in my inaugural speech of 29th May, 2015, I vowed that, in accordance with the ideals and aspirations of the founding fathers of Enugu State, I would deploy government services to create fair and equal opportunity for every willing citizen to make a living, educate our children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment while driving with full force, investment promotion, agricultural sector renewal, provision of critical infrastructure, human capital development and skill acquisition.

“Just a few days ago, the first international cargo flight landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, courtesy of the Ethiopian Airlines, heralding another milestone in our collective efforts to further enhance the socio-economic growth of the state and the South East region at large. We once again, express our immense gratitude to the Federal Government and the Ethiopian Airlines for their efforts to make this dream a reality. I wish to reiterate our commitment to take development to the rural areas as part of our strategy to create new urban areas, boost socio-economic activities, create employment opportunities and reduce the pressure on Enugu metropolis. Also in line with our promises, we will continue to pursue the diversification of the State’s economy through the full exploitation of our vast land resources, particularly in the Nsukka and Greater Awgu areas, for agricultural production.

We are laying a new foundation for our children as future leaders through extensive youth development policies and the enactment of relevant laws including the Enugu State Child Rights Act”.