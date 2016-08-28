Breaking News
Translate

English Premier League table

On 6:17 pmIn Sports by Femi AjasaComments

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points):

EPL-Logo-111

Man City          3  3  0 0 9 3 9

Chelsea           3  3  0 0 7 2 9

Man Utd           3  3  0 0 6 1 9

Everton           3  2  1 0 4 2 7

Hull              3  2  0 1 4 2 6

Middlesbrough     3  1  2 0 3 2 5

Tottenham         3  1  2 0 3 2 5

Arsenal           3  1  1 1 6 5 4

Leicester         3  1  1 1 3 3 4

West Brom         3  1  1 1 2 2 4

Liverpool         3  1  1 1 5 6 4

West Ham          3  1  0 2 3 5 3

Burnley           3  1  0 2 2 4 3

Swansea           3  1  0 2 2 4 3

Southampton       3  0  2 1 2 4 2

Sunderland        3  0  1 2 3 5 1

Crystal Palace    3  0  1 2 1 3 1

Watford           3  0  1 2 3 6 1

Bournemouth       3  0  1 2 2 5 1

Stoke             3  0  1 2 2 6 1

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.