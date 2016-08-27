Edo most secured in S-South, says Oshiomhole

Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State says the state is the most secured in the South-South region and this is largely due to the efforts of the security agencies who work tirelessly to keep the state safe.

Speaking Friday during a courtesy visit to him by the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin City, Brig-General Nnamdi Anene, Oshiomhole said the state Government regards the Army Barracks as part of the Edo Community.

He said: “we’ve had a very special relationship with the Army Corps of Supply and Transport, they are part of the Edo Community and Edo State Government has a responsibility to every constituent that constitutes the state.

“We have extended some development programmes to the barracks. We have a duty to the barracks just as we have a duty to the rest of the state.

“Edo is the most secured state in the entire South-South region, compared to the stories I hear from states in the region and this is due largely to the role of the Armed Forces.”

He said the state government appreciates the role of the Armed Forces, adding “we cannot show too much appreciation for the sacrifices which our men in uniform continue to make for the country and Edo State without making a special mention of the role of the Corps of Supply and Transport”, adding that Nigerians and people of the State owe the peace enjoyed to the men in uniform.

On his part, Brig.-General Anene thanked the Governor for not leaving the Barracks out in the development programme of the state.

He said the Army is part of the Edo Community and will play their role in the most civil manner.