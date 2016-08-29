Edo polls: Osaro Onaiwu vows to cut tax, disband touts

I will cut taxes; disband touts in Edo-Onaiwu, APGA candidate

By Omeiza Ajayi

As the Election Day draws nearer, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Governorship candidate in Edo State, Mr. Osaro Onaiwu, has promised to reduce the taxes being imposed on the citizens so as to mitigate their economic woes.

Onaiwu said it was wrong to impose multiple taxes on the people of the state while touting (popularly called agbero) had become a part of the administration, scaring away prospective investors and genuine businessmen from the state.

“I will from day one ensure that our people pay less taxes as against the current multiple taxes being imposed on Edolites and immediately disband touts (popularly called agbero) so as to encourage both large small scale businesses in the State.

The governorship candidate, who made the promise on Monday while on morning bus ride with co-passengers in the popular ‘Comrade Bus’ in Benin City, said the action was to enable him feel the pulse of the people with a view to designing grassroots programmes and projects to meet their needs when he becomes governor next month.

Onaiwu, said his party, APGA, has a well structured and implementable manifesto that centres on Employment, Agriculture, Empowerment, Trade and Commerce and Infrastructure.

The former Director-General of Nigeria Governors’ forum and former Special Adviser to former Governor Samuel Ogbemudia of the defunct Bendel State, appealed to eligible voters in the coming election to vote APGA for good governance, accountability and progress.

Osao Onaiwu, who pleaded with the people to give him the chance to prove himself, promised not to disappoint Edo people if elected into office.