I don’t take drugs for my energetic performances – Mr 2kay

Mr 2kay is known to be a very energetic performer on stage. This has led to insinuations that the dreadlocks-wearing artiste takes some substances to get high before mounting the stage. He however refuted these claims.”The only thing I take before a performance is food. I neither smoke nor drink, and I don’t do drugs.

All I do is pray, and God does the rest for me,” he stated. Speaking on his recent activities, 2kay enthused, “I’m doing a lot of things at the moment. I’m working on my album. I’m also planning to go on an European tour either by September or October. I’ve also been involved in a couple of charity projects as well.”

The ‘Who no like better thing’ singer literally blushed while recounting the massive love he was showered with during his recent homecoming concert in Bonny Island. He exclaimed, “I’ve been out of the homeland for a while, and I decided to come back and do something for my people because they miss me so much. They have also been very supportive, and there was a huge turn-out of guests at the concert.

My mentor, Faze, Banky W, Beverly Osu, Uti Nwachukwu, Pencil, Kenny Blaq and other artistes also came through for me. The event was actually organized by NLNG, an oil company that operates in my home town.”