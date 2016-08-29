Don’t sell off Edo Line assets, Ize-Iyamu warns Oshiomhole

By Gabriel Enogholase

PDP candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cautioned the Edo state government against selling off the assets of Edo LINE, the state-owned transport company.

He spoke weekend in his continuation of his campaign which took to some communities in Igueben, Esan South- East and Owan West local government areas of the state.

Edo people will resist any move by the Oshiomhole led the administration to sell off their inheritance which he said took the visionary leadership of elder statesman, Dr. Osaigbovo Ogbemudia to build.

The governorship candidate said, “the assets of Edo Line are more than its liabilities and are located all over the country including the GRA in Benin City, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, and Lagos.”

He said dependents and relatives of the thousands of Edo Line workers who were forced out of their jobs by the decision of the Edo state government to close down Edo Line have been suffering and must be reversed.