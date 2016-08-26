I don’t need extra attachment to my boobs or butt – Bidemi Kososko

Bidemi Kosoko, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has debunked rumours making the rounds that she uses butt pads to make her butt look bigger than natural. The pretty actress who recently suffered the loss of her step-mother after a brief illness, shared a photo of herself, clad in a beautiful cream dress dabbing on her Instagram page, captioning it with carefully selected words to rumour peddlers.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is the best stature anybody can wish for, so I don’t need any extra attachment to my breasts or bum even if my ass is the flattest in the world”, the actress quipped.