I don’t bother about social media insults – Aramide

By Kehinde Ajose

Everyday fans make hundreds of comments on the posts of their favourite celebrities. While these comments are at times greeted with snide remarks from these entertainers; some of them decide to maintain decorum by not responding to the comments at all.

Baseline songstress, Aramide belongs to the league of entertainers who will rather keep quiet than respond negatively whenever she is being insulted on social media. She puts it this way: “Social media has made the world a global village.

The positive side is that it’s been able to bridge a lot of gaps. On the other hand, I try to have a positive mindset and winning mindset at all times. When someone goes to my page to insult me, I am usually not bothered . I do not focus on little things” she said.