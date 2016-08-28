Delta state remains biggest contributor to national cake – Udoh,

By Charles Kumolu

Mrs Omawumi Beatrice Udoh is a fourth term member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Warri South 1, Constituency. In this interview she, among other issues, spoke on developmental issues in Delta State.

What is your assessment of the level of physical and human capital development in Delta State since it’s creation 25 years ago?

It’s heart-warming to witness our state’s silver jubilee. I can tell you that we have much to celebrate despite the onerous challenges we continue to grapple with. I am wired as a positivist and it is my nature to see a glass as half full rather than half empty.

In Delta, we have much to look back on and great cause to give glory to God for how far we have come as a state. A quick look into history points to the fact that this state has been a major contributor to the success of the Nigerian project, a status of glory that can never be denied us. Delta State is unique for its contribution to the overall success of the Nigerian project.

I can hazard a safe guess that right from the colonial era, what is presently Delta State remains the biggest contributor to the national cake amongst all the states presently existing today. Quite apart from our oil wealth, we have always contributed to the national purse through timber, rubber, oil palm and what have you even before the era of crude oil. We have always been more of a net producer than a net consumer and that is something worthy of positive pride on our part.

On challenges

There are always challenges to be met. You can be sure that a serious government like the present Governor Okowa led administration is committed to tackling them head-on. But we must always remain focused on the brighter side as an inspiration to further excel. If you undertake a detailed assessment of all the indices of development in Nigeria, Delta State is always amongst those at the top.

This is a state of achievement and achievers. In any area of human endeavor we are there to be counted and recognized not just among those who participated but amongst those who truly excelled.

How independent is the House of Assembly in the current dispensation?

Contrary to ill-informed comments out there, this is certainly one of the most independent if not the most independent House of Assembly in the country. The facts incontrovertibly indicate that we are not by any means a rubber stamp to the executive arm.

Do not forget that we are Deltans and as we say over here: “Delta nor dey carry last!” The executive arm always provides the first citizen of the state but don’t forget that as a parliament we are the first arm of government being those who make the laws to be executed by the executive and later interpreted by the Judiciary.

If you recall, contrary to expectations, we once historically overturned an executive veto with regards to the prescription of the death penalty for kidnapping in last dispensation. With regards to all the bills so far passed and undergoing legislation in the hallow chamber, what we are witnessing is an absolutely free legislature partnering with a non-interfering executive arm to deliver the dividends of democracy in this state. Once again, I must celebrate Governor Okowa for demonstrating his democratic disposition as exemplified by his commendable non-interference in the entire process.

You were a member of the third, fourth and fifth Assembly. Now you have been returned as member of the present 6th Assembly, and Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry. What is the secret behind this consistency?

I would rather not describe anything that happens in my life on physical terms. At the end of the day, we are all under the protection of God Almighty. The Lord has been my strength and will continue to be.

My grassroots appeal, after all is a product of God’s grace and the empathy I exhibit whenever my people are in distress. What I can say I have learnt from the flood of blessings the Lord Jesus has showered on me is to thank Him by giving back to the society. The servant-leader relationship between I and my constituents best exemplified what is noble and endearing about my person.

My records shout decibels for themselves, as I have tirelessly use my privileged position to empower those in my sphere of contact and allow their long-nursed hopes and dreams to become reality.

I have no doubt, and I say this without any spirit of immodesty, that in the course of my political career, I have not only creditably acquitted myself in the discharge of my legislative functions but has brought sterling experience and added inestimable value to governance which historians and the coming generations will certainly regard as imperishable.

Having sponsored an impressive array of Bills including Delta State Waste Management Bill, Delta State Ecology Bill, Delta State Sickle Cell Bill, Delta State Micro-Finance Bill as well as Delta State Estate Regulatory Authority Bill, my productivity in the area of legislative representation remains both astounding and creative.

They demonstrate my grassroots orientation and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the masses. Indeed, I believe I have creditably acquitted myself, having robustly delivered on my legislative mandate. I respect all my predecessors and acknowledge my colleagues in the struggle with me.

As for my constituents, I can only say that what they can expect from me is to continue to give thanks to God by fighting for their interests all the way.

On Okowa’s administration

They should expect governance re-energized and reloaded to do exploits in delivering genuine dividends of democracy that even the common man can see, feel, benefit from, acknowledge and attest to.

Governor Okowa is arguably the most detribalized and people-friendly Deltan I know. His emergence as Governor is a milestone in forging a Delta of pan-Deltan values rather than one of ethnic champions. He is presently plugging the loopholes in government. He is engendering a sustainable template for managing our finances.

He is committed to effecting a departure from a business as usual format for conducting public affairs. He is restructuring, reforming, revamping, reengineering and reconstructing. Above all the Okowa administration is effecting a paradigm shift in governance that rightfully places the interests of the electorate at the core of governance.

As for us in the 6th Assembly, we are resolutely determined to support the executive arm of government as ably led by His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who came on board with an overriding sense of responsibility to serve Deltans as his motivation, vision and mission. As we mark our anniversary, I can only assure my beloved constituents of Warri South 1, Constituency that this is an eminently able House prepared to excel under the leadership of our Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya.

Don’t forget that Igbuya is an experienced legislator with a wealth of experience from the executive arm as well. I believe that under his leadership and the able assistance of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi and other Principal officers, we are poised to deliver on our law making and oversight functions.