Delta at 25: Ibru, Ibori, Uduaghan, Jim Ovia, others receive awards

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—NO fewer than 30 distinguished Deltans, including former Governors Felix Ibru (deceased), James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan and all former military administrators were weekend, honoured for their contributions to the development of the state.

Other awardees were Alhaji Abdulkadir Shehu, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (retd), Navy Captain Walter Feghabo (retd), Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd), Sam Obi, Mr Jim Ovia, Mr Tony Elumelu, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Senator Stella Omu, Prof J. P. Clark, Prof, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Mr. Austin Avuru, Mr Peter Igho and Chief Eddie Ugbomah.

Others include Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Mr Gabriel Ogbechie, Justice Roseline Bozimo, Austin Okocha, Blessing Okagbare, among others.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who spoke at the Grand Gala and Award Night which concluded the activities marking the state’s silver jubilee celebration, unveiled a new logo for the state and urged Deltans to embrace peace, love and cooperation in building a greater Delta.

Calling on Deltans, especially those in Diaspora, to invest in the development of the new Delta State, Okowa said: “We have come a long way since the creation of the state. This celebration has shown the resilience of Deltans even in these difficult times.

“I believe in God and the resilience of the people. Let us not lose hope, let us not be depressed by the current economic challenges, it is a passing phase. This is the time to rethink our role in the development of the state. We need to embrace peace, love and trust in our ability to diversify the economy. It is time for Deltans, especially those in diaspora, to give back to the state.”

Expressing optimism that Delta State in the next 25 years will achieve greatness when the people work together to bring a new Delta State, he commended Deltans especially participants in the various activities marking the 25th anniversary.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state deputy governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, said that activities marking the silver jubilee, had deepened the administration’s knowledge of best practices in governance.