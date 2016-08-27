Crude oil money buried in septic tanks under PDP – APC Woman leader

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Woman Leader in Delta State, Dr. (Mrs.) Janet Oyubu, has urged Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to work, saying the country did not make any reasonable achievement in the past 17 years because government officials secreted excess money realized from crude oil sales in septic tanks and private pockets.

Dr Oyubu, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard in an interview, said: “These are the things the present government is trying to correct and you do not solve problems by creating more problems.”

“The way President Buhari is steering the nation, tackling official corruption and all that, I see hope. Nigeria has a bright future under his watch, the America we see today is over 200 years old. You cannot compare someone running 55 to somebody running 500 years and above.

“I repeat the rate at which we are going shows that we are going to do better than the nations presently ahead of us. The developed countries also had their shortcomings before they got to where they are today. We are growing at a fast rate and looking for alternative means for dividends overnight. Remember we are the eyes of the black nation and we cannot do less,” she stated.

PDP responsible for renewed militancy in N-Delta

Dr. Oyubu opined that one of the immediate problems of PDP misrule, which the Presidency was doing everything to manage, was renewed militancy in Niger Delta region. Her words: “In actual fact, it is the problem of PDP we have been suffering from, these were part of the things that aggravated militants; it is a fact that the people from the region are not benefitting anything. We have feelings as mothers and the PDP- led government in the state should listen to voice of reason.”

She explained: “The most recognized militant group now is the Avengers and more are springing up from the three major ethnic groups, Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo in Delta state. The last two ethnic groups are saying if it is mainly dialogue, those of us, who are not talking will be left behind, maintaining that they all must be carried along.”

“However, do not forget that the militants are those agitating for the benefit of the region. Some are politically motivated and they want to benefit from what they are agitating, but some criminals also joined in perpetrating the act of criminality.

“Nevertheless, whether criminally minded or politically minded, they are agitating for the good of the region. We are all suffering shortage of income from the federal government, especially with the non-payment of salary, absence of infrastructure development like what is going on now.

Appeal to militants

“I therefore say that APC led government is trying to reclaim their campaign of palliatives to cushion the already created problems by the past government of the PDP,” she added.

Her words: “For instance, in Delta State, most of the palliative structures came from the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo’s office and they passed them through the state government, you can now see the PDP people jumping about President Buhari’s programme that it is their own making, whereas, they have nothing to offer from their PDP- led government. They are now hijacking the palliatives from APC in Delta state and claiming that they are cushioning the sufferings created by the APC- led government.”

“The militants should know that we are losing because you cannot destroy your own property. We should all come to a round table, down our tools so that Nigeria and the region can gain as well as cushioning the hardship we are going through.

“This is my appeal to the militants and I give kudos to the military because they have tried and they are still trying and willing to try the more. I do know that the military knows what is going on in the region and they do not want to add more hardship to what is going on in the region because the citizens are their relations, they are their people, and hence the military is treading softly,” she stated.

Dogara/Jibrin controversy

Commenting on the budget padding controversy involving the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, she said: “Really, it is not an offence in the context of accusation because budget has to go through several processes taking into account the laws of our land”

“However, the multi-million question now is how did an angel become a demon overnight? Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin was the Head of Appropriation Committee at the House. All these accusations and counter accusations bring to light a malicious act in governance. President Muhammadu Buhari has ears to the ground, especially when he suspects a foul play. The same Hon Jibrin came on air to say there was nothing like that,” she added.

The political activist asserted: “Overnight, he is the same person, who cried loudest that there was padding all because of questions of who got what. Perhaps, Hon Dogara tried to assert his position as the leader of the House and questioning some acts that are not too transparent. Because of this, somebody is taking an offence and pointing finger.”

“That is why I asked that question; how Hon. Dogara, regarded an angel, yesterday, had suddenly become a demon today. It is the act of democratization and it means that APC is doing well; we are meticulous and the glory goes to God. They blew it open that the budget Mr. President signed is not the one under criticism; therefore, we believe in the president, we believe in our programme in APC and we believe that all is well.

Alleged Mrs. Buhari partisanship in Edo

Dr Oyubu said it was preposterous to say that the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, was meddling in the Edo state governorship election, adding: “I do not also see why she cannot throw her weight behind the man Oshiomhole has groomed to take over from him. There is nothing wrong if we display and support our own.”

Other govs should emulate Oshiomhole

“His supporters have not even been touched, he does not believe in emotion and sentiment; he believes in who can do the work better. Take the Edo State we are talking about for instance, I tell you that Governor Adams Oshiomhole has every reason to hold his head high because all the work he did are known to the common man, even the blind can feel it because the blind man can also feel bumps if he is going on the road.

“But, there are no longer bumps throughout Benin City and these and many others show that Governor Oshiomhole has worked. PDP was there before, unfortunately, we could not record anything they did. Edo state General hospital by Ring Road is like five- star hotel. Take for instance Uselu axis; where flood used to carry people, you do not even know now that you are driving through such a dangerous road, which used to be death trap in the past.

In fact, Oshiomhole has worked throughout the length and breadth of Edo State. It is not a question of President identifying with him, but he (Oshiomhole) has executed several projects all over the state. He increased workers’ salary; he does also not owe salary. Truly, he has indeed tried and we should commend his effort. He has also done well in the palliative programme, which all state governors should emulate,” she said.