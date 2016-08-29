Court declines bail application by El-Zakzaky

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has declined the application of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, seeking his immediate release from detention by the Department of State Service (DSS).

El-Zakzaky is the leader of Shi`a Movement in Nigeria. Justice Okon Abang, the vacation judge, who declined the application, had in the past one week refused the applications of Rep. Abdulmumini Jubril’s house planned suspension.

The others were application from his kinsmen seeking stoppage of the appointment of the Managing Director and commissioner into NDDC board and a suit into Oron Federal constituency.

Abang said that Zakzaky ought to have obtained the leave of court for the matter to be heard during vacation. He explained that the applicant failed to serve the DSS, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation joined as respondents.

He said, no matter the urgency of the matter, the applicant ought to have serve the respondents.

The judge said that the matter was initially assigned to Justice Gabriel Kolawole by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Abang, therefore, said that the application was not competent and struck out the application. Counsel to El-Zakzaky, Mr Abubakar Masha, instituted the suit seeking for enforcement of fundamental human rights on behalf of his client.