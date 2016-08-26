Council Polls: Lagos residents urged to collect PVCs

A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Mr Peter Ajayi, has implored the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) approved collection points.

A statement by his Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Okunade Adekunle, said the distribution of the PVCs was welcome, saying it would allow eligible voters to choose their chairmen and councillors in the forthcoming local government elections.

He said the electorate should see elections as a means of encouraging grassroots development, adding that it is through their participation in the electoral process that they could engender development at the grassroots.

Ajayi said: “Collection of PVCs by the people is one of the major ways of participating in grassroots politics to entrench democracy firmly in our nation. I want eligible voters, who have not collected their PVCs to go out and collect them because the forthcoming local government election will determine their fate and future. Grassroots governance is as important as national governance.”

Urging INEC to put everything in place to make the collection easy, the APC candidate hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the House of Assembly for approving the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) members.

He said it was an indication that Lagos had shown the way forward for other states to follow.

“With the constitution of LASIEC by our hardworking Governor Ambode and our lawmakers in the state, it shows the government respects federalism and the functionality of local government in a federal system,” Ajayi added.