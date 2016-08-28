By Ladipo Adamolekun

“But for constituency projects, many rural communities would never have known about the existence of the Federal Government let alone benefitting from budgets. Thanks to the mechanism of the projects which ensures that every year projects such as solar powered bores(sic) [bore holes], hand pumps, school infrastructure, dispensaries, skills acquisition centres, poverty alleviation (sic), etc. are implemented, however poorly the implementation” (bold and italics added).

Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, “NASS and Constituency projects,” in The Nation, July 1st 2016

Two of the major justifications for the assertion that so-called constituency projects are “a Nonsense that must be abolished” are contained in the above quote from a recent article by Honourable Namdas. After demonstrating the emptiness of the legislator’s claimsfor constituency projects, I’ll draw attention to his incorrect and misleading references to Kenya’s Constituency Development Fund and “pork barrel” politics in the USA.

Non-functional, abandoned and phantom projects

If every member of the 5th, 6th and 7th National Assembly (NASS) – a total of 469 in the Senate and the House of Representatives – implemented a couple of constituency projects per year, more than 11,000 projects would have been implemented before the advent of the 8th NASS in 2015. Even on the admission of Namdas that only 40 percent of funds appropriated for the projects was released for the purpose on average, there would be, in theory, about 4500 projects implemented nationwide. The bad news is that by 2010 when actual implementation of constituency projects between 2007 and 2009 was assessed in six states across the geopolitical zones (Adamawa, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kwara and Lagos states), the findings were uniformly negative: completed but non-functional projects, incomplete and abandoned projects and phantom (non-existent) projects. Phantom projects means that monies made available to the legislators concerned were corruptly appropriated as additional “allowances”. The on-going “budget fraud” accusations and counter-accusations in NASS further underscores the argument for the abolition of constituency projects.

I led the team of experts that undertook the 2010 assessment. The findings were recently corroborated by the report of BudgITNigeria (a civic technology organisation) that tracked 436 constituency projects in 16 states across the six geopolitical zones: “We have 221 abandoned projects, 145 were completed, and 77 are on-going”. The June 2016 report sheds some light on the poor implementation or non-implementation of projects: “Many projects were signed off and contractors were paid, with little or no follow-up reporting and assessment by government authorities.”

Given this strong evidence about the preponderance of abandoned, incomplete, non-functional and phantom projects, the legislators’assertion that rural communities (or citizens in general) benefit from annual budgets through constituency projects is bunkum.

Responsibility for developing “rural communities” in a federal system

Hon. Namdas must know that the 1999 Constitution assigns responsibility for services that are most impactful on the standard of living of citizens in the rural communities to states and local governments: primary education, primary health, agriculture and town/village and rural roads. Because the majority of legislators’ interventions that are touted as mechanisms for making rural citizens know about “the existence of the Federal Government” relate to these functions, they constitute encroachments on the constitutional functions of state and local governments. It is also the case that the executive arm of government at the federal level also encroaches on the constitutional functions of state and local governments with President Obasanjo’s contracts for health clinics in each of the 774 local governments during his final few months in office as a notorious example. Mercifully, President Yar’Adua sensibly scrapped them on the ground that it was a unilateral intervention without consultation with state governments.

Without question, the maintenance of the 1992 centralising revenue allocation formula (52.6 percent to the federal government, 26.72 percent to states, and 20.6 percent to local governments), is a major explanation for the continuing encroachment of both the legislative and executive arms of the federal government on the constitutional functions of subnational governments. I would like to argue strongly that legislating a new formula that reduces federal government’s allocation to between 40 and 45 percent should be a priority for the 8th NASS.

State and local governments that are short-changed under the existing revenue allocation formula lack both the resources and the incentive to ensure the functionality of constituency projects that are unilaterally selected and sited by national legislators. Most often, the legislators are regarded, in the logic of competitive politics, as competitors or interlopers or both by state governors and local government chairmen.

African and International Experiences: cherry-picking is not comparison

The references to the experiences of Kenya and the USA by Namdas and other legislators who have tried to champion constituency projects amount to cherry-picking; they do not merit to be considered as comparisons. For obvious reasons, the legislators make no reference to the experience of the Philippines where the country’s Supreme Court unanimously declared “pork barrel politics” unconstitutional in November 2013 on the ground that it violates the principle of separation of powers.

Regarding the USA where pork barrel politics dates back to the 1800s, Nigerian legislators fail to acknowledge that the appropriation of federal government budget for legislators’ districts is most often in respect of federal functions: federal public works projects, certain national defense spending projects and federal agriculture subsidies. Of course, our legislatorswould not like to be reminded that in the USA, the majority party occupies all the leadership positions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives unlike the hybrid sharing of leadership positions between the majority and minority parties in the 8thSenate that is poisoning executive-legislative relations. Yes, they cherry-pick among political practices in the US presidential system and think they are making comparisons.

In the Kenyan case where the practice of constituency projects through a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was the first in Africa in 2003, our legislators fail to acknowledge that the practice which is comparable to what currently exists in Nigeria was declared unconstitutional by Kenya’s High Court in February 2015. The CDF Act in force in that country since February 2016 assigns limited role to MPs (parliamentarians) in the selection of projects to be funded – they can only mobilise the public in their constituencies to prioritise development projects while the selection and implementation of projects is the responsibility of a CDF manager and committee in each constituency. Significantly, there is emphasis on MPs’oversight role over the committees and managers. See Nation (Nairobi) February 20 2016. In contrast, in the Nigerian case, there is zero public participation in the selection of projects and implementation arrangements lack clarity and there is no attention to legislators’oversight role.

Overall, the selective and incorrect references that NASS defenders of constituency projects make to Kenyan and US experiences are misleading.

Conclusion

Of the three constitutional functions of NASS -representation, law-making and oversight of the executive – it is through the oversight role that legislators can seek to promote the delivery of quality services to all citizens by the executive in respect of the constitutional functions of the federal government. It is also through their oversight role that they can ensure that there is fairness in the distribution of services across states and geopolitical zones. (Legislators at the state level are also expected to use their oversight role to ensure that there is fairness in the distribution of services across local government areas and communities). It is important to stress that given the existing constitutional assignment of functions to the three tiers of government, it is not the business of federal legislators to select and site rural development projects.