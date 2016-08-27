Breaking News
Translate

CNN African Voices showcases music makers

On 11:35 pmIn News by adekunleComments

This week’s edition of the Globacom-sponsored  African  Voices  on CNN International is showcasing select music makers who are making waves in African.

Those to be celebrated include Deltino Guerreiro of Mozambique, “a dreamer ready to do big things with his distinctive voice;” Uganda’s Keko, seen as “a rising artiste whose path to success has come from finding her voice on controversial topics” and Ghana’s Frank Kissi, described as “one drummer who has taken his love of drumming to greater heights by creating a unique beat that has caught the attention of an international audience.”

The guests share outstanding stories of success in the face of challenges. Keko’s story is particularly inspiring. Her  rise to fame began in 2010 with the release of ‘Fallen heroes’ in which she featured other established Ugandan artistes.

CNN African Voices  had, last week, featured Africa’s “Strong Women” such as South Africa’s first African female pilot, Asnath Mahapa, Uganda’s media personality, Flavia Tumusiime, and Ghana’s social media curator, Nicole Amarteifio.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.