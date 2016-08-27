Chelsea chase perfect start against Burnley

Chelsea will look to record their third straight Premier League victory at the start of the new campaign when they welcome newly-promoted Burnley to Stamford Bridge today. The Blues have collected maximum points from their opening two league fixtures, but Burnley will enter the match full of confidence following a 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Turf Moor last weekend.

Conte rung the changes for the League Cup clash with Bristol Rovers during the week, but the Italian is expected to recall the likes of Hazard, Costa, John Terry, N’Golo Kante and Oscar to his starting XI this weekend.Brazilian attacker Willian is still struggling with a calf problem, however, which should see Pedro keep his spot in the XI. Cesc Fabregas, meanwhile, is expected to drop to the bench, where he has started Chelsea’s first two Premier League games this season.

Summer signing Batshuayi continued his impressive start at Stamford Bridge with a brace against Bristol Rovers, but the Belgian should drop to the bench as Costa takes up the starting central position in the final third.

As for Burnley, head coach Dyche also rung the changes for his team’s League Cup exploits and like Conte, the 45-year-old is expected to recall all of his big guns for the clash in the English capital.

Vokes and Gray, who scored the goals against Liverpool last weekend, will start in the final third, while Scott Arfield and George Boyd are expected to feature in the wide midfield positions. Summer signing Steven Defour should return to the middle of the park alongside Dean Marney, whileMichael Keane, who has been tipped to earn an England call-up this season, will continue at centre-back alongside Ben Mee.

Chelsea have won all three of their competitive matches this season and while Burnley picked up all three points against Liverpool last time out, it is difficult to back the Clarets this weekend. Chelsea might need to be patient against a team that will set up in a defensive shape, but we expect the Blues to move onto nine points in the Premier League in relatively comfortable fashion.