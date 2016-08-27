CAN in 19 Northern states harps on unity among members

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Christians leaders in the 19 States of the North and the Federal Capital Territory under the aegis of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN have reiterated the need for unity in churches in the region, saying that without unity, the Church as the body of Christ, could be stampeded by the enemies who do not mean well for them.

The group which sought to reconcile aggrieved persons in its fold at a delegates meeting held on Friday at the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN headquarters in Jos, the Plateau state capital also debunked the rumour that it had pulled out of the umbrella body of Christian Association of Nigeria.

The group further condemned the incessant killings, girl-child abduction and attacks targeted at Christians in the region adding that such are the more reasons the fold should close ranks irrespective of denominations, build on unity and defend all Christians in the region.

In his welcome speech, the Northern CAN Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam said the meeting presented to the Christians in the North as light bearers, the opportunity to fellowship together, share ideas of common interest and review the events and activities as they affect Christians in the north.

According to him, “The events of the recent past are challenges to our faith, both spiritual and otherwise. It is imperative to take a second look at our condition and present a common front in tackling our problems and matters of concern. The history of our Association started here in the north, a body united in faith and common cause, there is need for unity in the church.

“My stand has always been dialogue among Christian brothers because we are one in the body of Christ and we should build on unity and be a body where our youths will find solace, a body that provides succour for Christians living in poverty, a body that serves as a voice against violence attacks against Christian farmers in the rural communities and a body that would partner and seek for wisdom for our leaders in authority.”