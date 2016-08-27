Buhari wants peace – Kachikwu

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, also turned up in Warri, Friday evening, to meet with Clark and Niger Delta leaders from Cross River, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom states from the six coastal states of the South-South, who were able to make it to Delta State.

He said: “I have said it from day one that we must work for the final solution. My belief is that the final solution does not lie in militancy. It requires a well-articulated position of how to find solutions.”

“First, there is a short-term solution, which is to bring people together to have peace and a long-term solution which is to address the things the people are faced with over the years.

“If we do not have peace, we cannot address these issues and it is important that we organize those who can help us in the process and I am extremely 100 per cent committed to looking at these and the need to make amends,” he said.

His words: “I am committed to finding peace and opportunities in these areas but if most of these coastal states cannot be developed like what we see in Dubai, then we have failed because we have the resources and everything going for us.”

“It is important that we work collectively and all those who have taken to militancy must collapse all of that, come back to the table and let us speak with a voice and seek solutions.

“The Niger Delta needs more than ceasefire; what is needed is perpetual peace.

“Over $40 billion have been put into the Niger Delta in the last 12 years , but when I went through the creeks at the risk of my life, I saw that there is no infrastructure to justify that amount.