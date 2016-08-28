Buhari to Boko Haram: Talk to us through an international NGO if you don’t trust govt

*insists terror group’s leader had been edged out

*says Niger Delta militants’ ceasefire claim is a ruse

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

NAIROBI-In a way that apparently smacks the employment of a desperate measure to get the stolen 218 Chibok schools girls out of Boko Haram unknown dungeon, President Mohammadu Buhari has asked the group to negotiate with a choicely foreign Non-Governmental Organization, NGO.

This is the first time, the president would be taking such a poignant position to rescue the girls abducted from their sleeping bed at school dormitory in Chibok community, Borno State at the dead of the night on April 14, 2014.

Notedly, President Buhari’s piece of advice to the deadly insurgents who held the North eastern hemisphere of Nigeria to its knees for years, later invaded and occupied the jurisdictions of about 14 Local Government Areas until they were recently decimated by the Nigerian Army, was coming days after the #BringBackOurGirls#, BBOG, a frontline pressure group for the rescue of the girls waged another round of aggressive protest campaigns in Abuja.

The group fueled by the indomitable protesting spirits of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education/World Bank Scribe and spokesperson of the group, Aisha Yesufu had made frantic attempts last week to storm the Aso Villa, the Nigerian seat of power in Abuja but were frontally rebuffed by the police and other security details.

But speaking to Journalists in Nairobi, Saturday night, on the sidelines of the sixth Toyoko International Conference on African Development, TICAD IV, president Buhari uttered that his government was determined to secure the safe return of the girls but left a reiterated caveat that the bonafide leaders of the terrorist organization must be the ones to negotiate with.

He said: “I have made a couple of comments on the Chibok girls and it seems to me that much of it has been politicized.

“What we said is that the government which I preside over is prepared to talk to bonafide leaders of Boko Haram.

“If they do not want to talk to us directly, let them pick an internationally recognised Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), convince them that they are holding the girls and that they want Nigeria to release a number of Boko Haram leaders in detention, which they are supposed to know.

“If they do it through the ‘modified leadership’ of Boko Haram and they talk with an internationally recognised NGO, then Nigeria will be prepared to discuss for their release,’’ he said.

The president warned that the Federal Government would not waste time and resources with “doubtful sources” claiming to know the whereabouts of the girls.

“We want those girls out and safe. The faster we can recover them and hand them over to their parents, the better for us.”

The President insisted that the terror group, which he said had pledged allegiance to ISIS, had been largely decimated by the gallant Nigerian military with the support of immediate neighbours from Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin.

“Some of the information about the division in Boko Haram is already in the press and I have read in the papers about the conflict in their leadership.

“The person known in Nigeria as their leader, we understand was edged out and the Nigerian members of Boko Haram started turning themselves to the Nigerian military.

“We learnt that in an air strike by the Nigeria Air Force he was wounded. Indeed their top hierarchy and lower cadre have a problem and we know this because when we came into power, they were holding 14 out of the 774 local governments in Nigeria. But now they are not holding any territory and they have split to small groups attacking soft targets”, he said.

On the militancy in the Niger Delta region, the President said the Federal Government was also open to dialogue to resolve all contending issues in the area.

He however doubted if the ceasefire claims by the militants were real.

“We do not believe that they (the militants) have announced ceasefire. We are trying to understand them more. Who are their leaders and which areas do they operate and other relevant issues,” he said.