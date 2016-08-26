Buhari arrives Nairobi for Tokyo International Conference

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI), slated for Aug. 27-28.

The president was received at the airport by the Kenyan Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Joseph Nkaissery. Others at the airport to receive president Buhari included Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner to Kenya, Mr Friday Okei and other Nigerian embassy officials in Kenya.

Those on the president’s entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geofffrey Onyeama; Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelemah; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udu-Udoma and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

A statement earlier issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media, said the conference would focus on promoting structural economic transformation through diversification and industrialisation; promoting resilient health system for quality life and promoting social stability for shared prosperity.

Adesina stated that during the conference, President Buhari would participate in plenary sessions on TICAD in alignment with African Development, the Dialogue with the Private Sector as well as the Global Launch of the Second Africa Human Development Report.

According to him, the president will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. Nigeria has played a prominent role at the forum aimed at forging international partnerships for Africa’s transformation and prosperity through economic growth, agriculture and social stability.

The summit is being co-organised by the Government of Japan, the United Nations Office of the Special Adviser on Africa, the United Nations Development Programme, the African Union and the World Bank.