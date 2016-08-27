Buhari approves NPA, NIMASA boards

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Boards of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement said that NPA board, with 10 members, would be chaired by Mr Emmanuel Adesoye. Members of the board, according to the statement, are Supo Shasore, Suleiman Halilu, Constance Mashal, Umar Shu’aibu, Charles Sylvester, Hadiza Usman, Mohammed Koko, Sekonte Davis, Idris Abubakar and I. J. Uche-Okoro.

Similarly, the statement said that Maj.- Gen. Jonathan Garba (retd) was appointed the chairman of the board of NIMASA.

It listed the members as Asekomhe Kenneth, Mohammed Muazu, Ebele Obi, S.U. Galadanchi and Nene Dike.

Others are Dakuku Peterside, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo (retd), Bashir Jamoh, Joseph Fashakin and Gambo Ahmed.