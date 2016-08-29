Breaking: Shooting at Kuje prison

By Emma Amaize

THERE is commotion at Kuje Prisons, Abuja, where officials are currently shooting tear gas at inmates.

Vanguard gathered that t‎he shooting was a fallout of the last jail break in which some top officials were reprimanded.

Our source said:”There is a lock down in the prison, ‎prisons officials are throwing tear-gas at the inmates to cow them because of the last jail break.”

Some of the inmates complained that they were dying, as they spoke to Vanguard: “We do not know what they want to do with us, some people are on the ground now rolling and crying.”

“There is no jail break, yet they woke up this morning to start shooting tear gas at us,” they added.

More Details soon