BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT – A notorious kidnapper General Igbudu and five others have been killed in an operation by the Joint Task Force in Ahoada East local government area on Saturday night.

They were shot dead when they went on a robbery operation on Ahoada East portion of the East West road.

At press time residents of Ahoada East were streaming to the Police station to catch a glimpse of the corpse of General Igbudu and the other five who had allegedly terrorised the area.