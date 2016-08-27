Balotelli still has time to change, says Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti believes Italy outcast and former Serie A bad boy Mario Balotelli can fight his way back into the national squad, if he changes his mental approach.

Controversial striker Balotelli has not played for Italy since their first-round exit from the 2014 World Cup and is facing an uncertain future after being told to leave Liverpool by Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp.

But PSG and Italy star Verratti believes 26-year-old Balotelli, who has recently been linked with a move to Serie A side Palermo as well as Ligue 1 side Nice, still has time to turn his career around.

“He’s one of the greatest strikers I’ve ever played with. He’s physically strong and in front of goal he rarely misses,” Verratti said in comments reported by Mediaset Premium.

“His problem is his head. I hope the chance comes for him to turn things around. He’s a great guy. In football you can’t afford to think on an individual level, you have to think of the collective.

“He’s still young, he has plenty of time to change.”

Verratti is set to play for Italy in a friendly against France next week in what will be his first Azzurri outing since their qualifying campaign for Euro 2016.

Verratti, 23, missed the tournament itself after being forced to undergo a hernia operation in May.