Avengers deny nominating Soyinka to head dialogue team

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta Avengers, NDA has denied reports that it has nominated nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka to head its dialogue team with the federal government describing it as a lie of the century.

The group also accused the Okah brothers both of whom are serving time in Nigeria and South Africa prisons of using disorganised characters from the Niger Delta region to impress the “powers that be at Abuja.”

NDA in a statement Sunday by its spokesperson, “Brig Gen” Mudoch Agbinibo while reiterating its support for the Chief Edwin Clark-led Niger Delta Elders and Stakeholders conference committee to lead the pan Niger Delta negotiations/dialogue team, stated that it is ready for talks whenever the federal government is ready.

“The NDA cannot be teleguided by Mr Charles Okah and Henry Okah from their respective prison cells using disorganised characters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the Niger Delta to impress Abuja,” the group said.

Speaking further, the group said: “We are not unaware of the creations of the Nigerian intelligentsia community and security apparatus to sustain the Niger Delta struggle to bloat their pocket and credibility.

“We are amazed that Prof. Wole Soyinka, has been taken on the jugular by enemies of the Niger Delta because of his belief that the government of the day should understand the need to restructuring and listen to the Niger Delta agitation positively.

“That if, we the NDA have named Prof Wole Soyinka and some incredible names to advise and lead any group is the Lie of The Century! They says, when an handshake goes beyond the elbow it has turned to another thing; amazingly, the handwriting are so clear that our noble laureate name is going the infamous way, as he is being named along as an adviser with some unscrupulous characters as Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) dialogue team with the government of Nigeria.”

“Putting the records straight; the name/names parading as factions of the Niger Delta Avengers are just the figment of some persons protecting their jobs and hell bent on derailing the wheel of progress in the history of Nigeria and the Niger Delta agitation.

“Our strike teams and command structures have not at anytime contacted these Nigerians at any time to advise or lead any contact with the government of Muhammadu Buhari on the Niger Delta agitation.

“We have shown our respect and restraints to personalities that have been too fixated to impress Abuja in the name of the Niger Delta struggle since the beginning of “Operation Red Economy ” ignorantly or willingly.”