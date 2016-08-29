APC, PDP threatened by strength of Igbo votes for APGA-Onaiwu

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Edo state, Mr Osaro Onaiwu, yesterday said both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are scared of the 48 per cent of the Igbo voters in the state, therefore they are peddling rumours capable of discrediting his campaign.

Onaiwu who was former Director General of the PDP Governor’s Forum, also lamented that he was attacked in Auchi recently while on his way to address Igbos Auchi and Igarra, asserted that the Igbos in Edo have taken decision to vote for APGA due to the progress the party had made in Anambra therefore asserting that the Igbos will reject both the APC and the PDP in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “I have heard this rumour that I am working for APC, sometimes they say I am working for PDP. This rumour is coming from a political quarter that is threatened. That rumour I also believe is coming from both APC and PDP supporters. They are saying all these because they are threatened by our style of campaign because our campaign is targeted at the grass root.

“And more also we don’t rent crowd, we are doing door to door and community to community campaign. They are also scared of the Igbo votes that I have, all the Igbos are sentimental about their party, they are scared that if 48 per cent of the Igbo voting population in Edo state got for APGA they are finished. They are scared of this votes and I am assuring you that the Igbos have taken the decision to give their votes to me. Both the PDP and the APC have failed Edo people so APGA is the only alternative” he stated.

Continuing he said, “Recently I was attached in Auchi when we went for a campaign in Etsako, Igbos were waiting to receive me in Auchi and Igarra on that day. After we addressed party faithful in Etsako West, thugs came to attack us because they are scared we will pick the Igbo votes. We are going to do everything possible to defend our votes and we want to let them know that violence is not exclusive for any individual.

“They should not take my humility for weakness. Because of they are threatened, they have gone to the extent of saying that I am not in the race. I am not interested in renting crowd I believe in the grass root. God will be the one that anoints the king on the 10th of September, whatever they are doing will not stop God from crowning the king. Edo people are tired of the two political parties and they have been looking for solution and the solution has come” he stated.