Ambode nominates Subair as new LIRS Chairman

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday nominated Mr Ayodele Subair for confirmation by the state House of Assembly as the new Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Ambode, in a letter to the House of Assembly, said the development became necessary following the retirement of the erstwhile Chairman, Mr Folarin Ogunsanwo, who held the post since September 2015.

He said that Subair’s presentation to the House of Assembly for confirmation was in conformity with Section 2 of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law (2006).

Subair, according to the letter, was born on May 21, 1960, and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He also holds a Masters Degree in Business administration from the University of Lagos.

The nominee is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

He has over 34 years working experience, which started with the Price WaterHouse Chartered Accountants, before venturing into private practice in 1987 with the Hamzat Subair and Co. Chartered Accountants where he is the Managing Partner.

Subair, the pioneer Director of Lagos State Lotteries Board, has worked with various international agencies such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Ambode also approved the appointment of Mr Abiodun Dabiri as the new Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Dabiri, born on Jan. 2, 1964, holds a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos.

He is a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN).

Dabiri joined LAMATA in 2008 and was until his appointment the Head of Procurement and Operational Contract Manager for the agency.