Ambode appoints Subair new LIRS boss

Approves Appointment Of Dabiri As LAMATA MD

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday nominated Mr. Ayodele Hamzat Subair for confirmation by the State House of Assembly as the new Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

In a letter to the House of Assembly read on the floor of the House, Governor Ambode, said that following the retirement of the erstwhile Chairman, Mr. Folarin Ogunsanwo who held the post since September 2015, it became expedient to quickly seek a suitable replacement in view of the vital position of the LIRS towards its revenue generation drive and in attainment of the set target of his administration to deliver good governance to the citizenry.

Subair, who was born on May 21, 1960, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom and a Masters Degree in Business administration from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

Subair has over thirty-four years working experience which started with the Price WaterHouse Chartered Accountants before venturing into private practice in 1987 with the Hamzat Subair and Co. Chartered Accountants where he is the Managing Partner.

He was the pioneer Director of Lagos State Lotteries Board and has worked with various international agencies such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Governor Ambode said that Subair’s presentation to the House of Assembly for confirmation was in conformity with Section 2 of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law (2006).

In a related development, Governor Ambode has also approved the appointment of Engr. Abiodun Dabiri as the new Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Engr. Dabiri, born on January 2, 1964, holds a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos.

He is a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN).

Dabiri joined LAMATA in 2008 and was until his appointment the Head of Procurement/Operational Contract Manager for the Agency.