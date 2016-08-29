Aguero out injured, Messi makes Argentina return

Sergio Aguero and Javier Pastore have pulled out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifier with Uruguay through injury but superstar Lionel Messi has confirmed he will feature for the double World Cup winners, the Argentinian federation (AFA) announced on Monday.

Aguero injured himself in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory against West Ham at the weekend. He has pulled a muscle in his left calf, according to the AFA’s medical staff.

Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking midfielder Javier Pastore will miss his country’s next two fixtures after tearing his right calf muscle.

However, the AFA have confirmed that former Argentina captain Messi will feature for the south Americans despite rumours that he would have been unavailable after suffering a knock against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend in La Liga.

Messi had announced his international retirement after Argentina had lost in the Copa America final against Chile on penalties, Messi crucially missing his penalty in the shoot out.

The Barcelona star reversed his decision three weeks ago after new Argentina manager Edgardo Bauza payed him a visit in Spain to change his mind.

Argentina host Uruguay in Mendoza on Thursday before travelling to face Venezuela in a second World Cup qualifier on September 6.

