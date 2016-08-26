Agoha celebrates birthday, visits Orphanage

Secular artiste-turned-gospel singer, John Agoha was a year older during the week, and he was full of gratitude to God.

The former Star Quest contestant was evidently ecstatic at adding another year, even as his social media pages were bombarded by well-wishes from fans, friends and family.

The singer decided to spend his special day at an orphanage where he splashed gifts and love on the children in the institution.

Speaking with Showtime, he said, “I’m really grateful to God for adding another year to my life. And I decided to show gratitude and appreciation by visiting an orphanage home to give to those kids from the little I have. Everybody deserves to be loved, and I’ll try my best to share the ones I can.”