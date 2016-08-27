Adeboye donates house to parents of quadruplets

By Sam Eyoboka

ONE of the most exciting testimonies of the just concluded 64th national convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, which began on August 1 and ended on August 7, was the delivery of a set of quadruplets.

Mrs. Nkechi Uche was delivered of the three boys and one girl through Caeserian session at the Redeemer’s Health Centre, Redemption Camp.

Vanguard learnt that the wife of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Foluke Adeboye, is supporting the Uche family which now has four boys and three girls to cater for.

Contrary to claims about the state of health of the babies, the source stressed that Mrs. Uche as well as the three boys and one girl are strong and bouncing.

Amongst other things, Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye, he said, has donated a two-bedroom flat to the family in one of the estates within the Redemption Camp while frantic efforts are on-going to secure a new job for the children’s father.

“The first family of the”, RCCG believes that children are gifts from the Lord; they are rewards from Him. Happy therefore is the man whose quiver is full of them for he will not be put to shame”, the source said.