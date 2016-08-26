‘Abia A-Court judgment, preservation of democracy ‘

By Tare Yeodeowei

ABUJA—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former special assistant to Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Mr. Ben Onyechere, has described the Appeal Court judgement on Abia tax imbroglio as a testament to the serenity of the appellate courts of the land.

According to him, the judiciary has once again absolved itself of deliberate attempt by a few people to smear its image.

He said: “The judgement is a protection of truth and demonstration of integrity as much as a reposition of hope in the survival of democracy. “But this venerability of this judgment cannot be complete without a judicial inquiry against Justice Abang who in recent times has struggled hard to diminish ethos of sound and sane judgement.

“Justice Abang cannot and should not go unpunished because such judgments as his, portrays the judiciary in bad light. The right of choice by voters cannot be altered by an ill-conceived judgment.

“The Appeal Court judgment has saved Abia State from imminent break down of law and order which could have spelt doom for democracy in the country at large. The mandate of the governor which was restored is a re-invigoration of the multifarious developmental initiatives of the governor for which reason Abia is evidently wearing a new look.”