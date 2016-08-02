2 men docked for allegedly threatening to kidnap 4 children

Two men were arraigned in Lagos on Monday for sending threat messages to a mother alleging that they would kidnap her four children.

The accused: Chiegozie Egekonye ,27, and Oluchukwu Michael, 28, are facing a two-count charge of threat to life and conspiracy before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp. Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the accused sent threat messages to one Franca Ogbulu, saying that they would harm and kidnap her four children if she failed to pay them N300,000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences, which contravened Sections 300 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, were committed on April 13 at Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, granted the accused N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Sept. 22 for mention.