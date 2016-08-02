2, 000 women lose their lives to maternal mortality annually in Sokoto – Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says no fewer than 2, 000 women lose their lives annually in the state due to pregnancy-related issues. Tambuwal made the disclosure in Sokoto on Monday at the opening of a five-day Stakeholders Monitoring and Evaluation Workshop on Strengthening Health Outcome for Women and Children Project.

“No fewer than 150 to 200 children in every 1000 under-five children in the state may not live to see their fifth birthdays,” the governor added. Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed that the government planned to recruit 2,240 community health workers, as part of efforts to address the problem.

According to him, the effort would enhance access to health care services at the grassroots thereby reducing the high rate of maternal and child mortality in the state. “The state would partner with the Plan International, Nigeria, the organizers of the workshop in terms of accountability and transparency of healthcare delivery.”

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Almustapha Othman, said that, the workshop would help in improving the capacity of stakeholders to enhance access to health services especially by women and children in the state. “It will further reduce the maternal and child mortality in the state, and provide quality health data needed by the government to improve health issues.”