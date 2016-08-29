‎Breaking: Six escape death in Abuja building collapse

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- Six persons escaped death in Abuja as an office building located on Plot 444 around Citec Villas in Gwarinpa collapsed.

The building which reportedly collapsed around 1am this morning served as residence for some workers whose organizations could not be immediately verified.

Vanguard gathered that the building is owned by a former governor of Osun state.

Six persons have already been pulled out of the rubble while two are currently trapped.

Personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC are spearheading the rescue operations.